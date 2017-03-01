Sports

Lightning acquire defenceman Mark Streit from Flyers for centre Filppula

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenceman Mark Streit from the Philadelphia Flyers for centre Valtteri Filppula and two draft picks.

Philadelphia receives a 2017 fourth-round pick and conditional seventh-round pick in the trade. The teams announced the deal Wednesday afternoon shortly before the trade deadline.

The 39-year-old Streit is a pending unrestricted free agent who has five goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season.

The 32-year-old Filppula has seven goals and 27 assists this season. He's signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $5 million.

The deal clears more cap space for the Lightning, who already traded goaltender Ben Bishop and pending free agent centre Brian Boyle. In Filppula, the Flyers add depth down the middle

