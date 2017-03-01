Lightning acquire defenceman Mark Streit from Flyers for centre Filppula

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenceman Mark Streit from the Philadelphia Flyers for centre Valtteri Filppula and two draft picks.

Philadelphia receives a 2017 fourth-round pick and conditional seventh-round pick in the trade. The teams announced the deal Wednesday afternoon shortly before the trade deadline.

The 39-year-old Streit is a pending unrestricted free agent who has five goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season.

The 32-year-old Filppula has seven goals and 27 assists this season. He's signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $5 million.