Lightning acquire defenceman Mark Streit from Flyers for centre Filppula
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired
Philadelphia receives a 2017 fourth-round pick and conditional seventh-round pick in the trade. The teams announced the deal Wednesday afternoon shortly before the trade deadline.
The 39-year-old Streit is a pending unrestricted free agent who has five goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season.
The 32-year-old Filppula has seven goals and 27 assists this season. He's signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $5 million.
The deal clears more cap space for the Lightning, who already traded goaltender Ben Bishop and pending free agent