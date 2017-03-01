Lightning trade Filppula for Streit, then ship Streit to Penguins
Mark Streit a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning for mere minutes.
The Lightning acquired Streit from the Philadelphia Flyers for
Streit, 39, is a pending unrestricted free agent. The veteran puck mover with power-play experience has five goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season.
Filppula, 32, has seven goals and 27 assists this season. He's signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $5 million.
The retooling Lightning, had already traded goaltender Ben Bishop and pending free agent
In Filppula, the Flyers add depth down the middle. Philadelphia also receives a 2017 fourth-round pick and conditional seventh-round pick in the trade.
Note to readers: Updates with Streit traded to Pittsburgh