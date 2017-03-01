Lightning trade Filppula for Streit, then ship Streit to Penguins

Mark Streit a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning for mere minutes.

The Lightning acquired Streit from the Philadelphia Flyers for centre Valtteri Filppula and two draft picks on Wednesday, then almost immediately flipped him to Pittsburgh for a fourth-round pick in 2018.

Streit, 39, is a pending unrestricted free agent. The veteran puck mover with power-play experience has five goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season.

Filppula, 32, has seven goals and 27 assists this season. He's signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $5 million.

The retooling Lightning, had already traded goaltender Ben Bishop and pending free agent centre Brian Boyle before Wednesday's trade deadline.

In Filppula, the Flyers add depth down the middle. Philadelphia also receives a 2017 fourth-round pick and conditional seventh-round pick in the trade.