Los Angeles Kings acquire veteran winger Jarome Iginla at deadline

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired veteran winger Jarome Iginla from the Colorado Avalanche for a conditional 2018 fourth-round pick.

The 39-year-old Iginla joins his fifth NHL team for one more run at the Stanley Cup that has eluded him.

He had to waive his no-trade clause to join the Kings.

Iginla's production has declined this season.

He has eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games for the last-in-the-NHL Avalanche.

