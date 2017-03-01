Los Angeles Kings acquire veteran winger Jarome Iginla at deadline
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired veteran winger Jarome Iginla from the Colorado Avalanche for a conditional 2018 fourth-round pick.
The 39-year-old Iginla joins his fifth NHL team for one more run at the Stanley Cup that has eluded him.
He had to waive his no-trade clause to join the Kings.
Iginla's production has declined this season.
He has eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games for the last-in-the-NHL Avalanche.