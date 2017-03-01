Marielle Thompson: The queen of the mountain in ski cross

Marielle Thompson has resembled a blur this season.

In racing her way to victory after victory, Big Air Mar has already clinched the Crystal Globe — and with one World Cup ski cross race left on the schedule.

“It’s nice to be coming back to Canada having the Crystal Globe wrapped up,” Thompson told Metro News over the phone from Blue Mountain in Collingwood, Ont., where Sunday’s race will be held. “I can just come to this final and just race, not have one more thing to worry about.

“I knew I was having a good season. I’m just glad it finished how I hoped it would.”

Not only did the 24-year-old rack up her sixth win of the World Cup season on Saturday in Miass, Russia, she put on a thrilling show in which she won by the slimmest of margins. Trailing only Sandra Naeslund down the final stretch, Thompson carried enough speed off the last jump to outreach the Swedish skier in a photo finish.

“I knew it was a possibility to (clinch the Crystal Globe) but I didn’t think it would be in such a fashion with me coming at the end and passing at the finish line,” Thompson said. “It was pretty exciting.”

The victory gave the Whistler, B.C., skier an insurmountable 155-point lead over Naeslund in the standings and her third overall championship.

Thompson said her first Crystal Globe in 2012 validated her on the World Cup stage. The second time she won it in 2014 established her as a perennial contender.

And though heading into this season she was more intent than ever to win it again, she was surprised by how much of a force she has been.

“It’s definitely very validating,” Thompson said. “I knew going into this season I was strong and I was skiing well, so to be able to have the consistency all the way through and be on top for the majority of this season, it makes every minute in the gym and all that time and work worth it.”

Though the Crystal Globe is in the bag, Thompson will have plenty to race for on Sunday. She said she wants to finish the schedule strong in front of a Canadian crowd, which will include her parents and little sister.

“I don’t think I’m approaching it any differently,” she said. “In the end it’s still a World Cup (race) and I want to do my best. At the end of the day I do want to win.”

As much as she has been a blur on the slopes in 2016-17, Thompson said it feels like the season has zoomed by as well with its onslaught of races.

Following last weekend’s triumph in Russia, she didn’t have much time to celebrate. She was whisked away back to Canada and made her way to Blue Mountain on Monday.

When the final World Cup race is over she will shift her focus to the Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships held at Spain’s Sierra Nevada. The ski cross finals will take place on March 18.

“Once everything is said and done I’m going to go home and just rest for a while because it’s been a long season,” Thompson said.