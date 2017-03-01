Niskanen wins men's 15K cross-country ski world title

LAHTI, Finland — Iivo Niskanen won the men's 15-kilometre classical cross-country race Wednesday at the Nordic world championships.

Niskanen won by 17.9 seconds to give host Finland its first gold medal of the world championships.

Niskanen says he had a plan "not (to) start too hard" and save energy for later in the race.

It was Niskanen's second world championship medal following bronze in the team sprint last week.

Martin Johnsrud Sundby won his second silver medal of this year's championships, beating Norwegian teammate Niklas Dyrhaug by 13.4 seconds.