OHL Roundup: Jack Studnicka helps Generals end four-game losing skid

OSHAWA, Ont. — Jack Studnicka scored twice, including the power-play winner, as the Oshawa Generals topped the Kingston Frontenacs 6-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Kyle MacLean and Sullivan Sparkes opened scoring for the Generals (35-20-5) in the first period. Renars Krastenbergs and Serron Noel had goals in the third period.

Jeremy Brodeur made 38 saves as Oshawa snapped its four-game losing skid.

Nathan Dunkley and Brett Neumann replied in the second period for the Frontenacs (28-23-9). Jeremy Helvig stopped 36-of-41 shots he faced.

The Generals went 1 for 2 on the power play and Kingston was 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

FIREBIRDS 6 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Ryan Moore had a pair of goals to lead Flint past the Sting.

Maurizio Colella scored and added three assists for the Firebirds (31-24-5), while Alex Peters put away the winner early in the second. Ryan Littlejohn and Kole Sherwood added singles.