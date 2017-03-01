Panthers arm for playoff push by getting forward Vanek from Red Wings

Thomas Vanek is on the move again.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Detroit Red Wings have reached an agreement to trade the veteran forward to the Florida Panthers for defenceman Dylan McIlgrath.

The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the teams had not yet announced the deal.

Vanek gives the Panthers add a high-scoring veteran forward in their bid to make a late-season playoff push. He signed a one-year deal with Detroit last summer.