Penguins hold on to Fleury, bolster defence at deadline
PITTSBURGH — Marc-Andre Fleury is still a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
So too are
Pittsburgh sent forward Eric Fehr and Steve Oleksy and a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft to Toronto for Corrado. The Penguins sent a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft to Tampa Bay for Streit just hours after the Lightning acquired Streit from Philadelphia. The 39-year-old Streit had five goals and 16 assists in 49 games for the Flyers this season.
Pittsburgh also held on to Fleury even as the franchise's all-time leader in wins has been relegated a backup behind Matt Murray.