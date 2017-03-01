Penguins hold on to Fleury, bolster defence at deadline

PITTSBURGH — Marc-Andre Fleury is still a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

So too are defencemen Frankie Corrado and Mark Streit. The defending Stanley Cup champions acquired both blue liners just before the trade deadline in hopes of giving their injury ravaged blue line a serious boost.

Pittsburgh sent forward Eric Fehr and Steve Oleksy and a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft to Toronto for Corrado. The Penguins sent a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft to Tampa Bay for Streit just hours after the Lightning acquired Streit from Philadelphia. The 39-year-old Streit had five goals and 16 assists in 49 games for the Flyers this season.

Pittsburgh defencemen Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta are currently out for an extended period due to injury, though both are expected back by the playoffs.