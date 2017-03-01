Scolari-led Guangzhou held to 2-2 draw in South Korea

SHANGHAI — Big-spending Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, coached by Luiz Felipe Scolari, was held to a 2-2 draw by Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Group G of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

After winning their opening game 7-0 last week, the six-time Chinese champions trailed for much of the match at a wet Suwon World Cup Stadium.

All four goals were scored by Brazilians. The first went to Suwon, who took the lead after 15 minutes as Santos got behind two defenders to head home a corner.

Ricardo Goulart equalized for Guangzhou 10 minutes later, but Jonathan put the hosts back in front late in the first half. Alan Douglas again equalized for Guangzhou with nine minutes remaining.

In Group H, Jeju United bounced back from its opening loss with a 4-1 victory over Gamba Osaka in Japan.