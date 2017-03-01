Subban gets meritorious award on return to Montreal

MONTREAL — Former Montreal Canadiens defenceman P.K. Subban has received an honour from Gov. Gen. David Johnston to acknowledge his charitable work.

Today's ceremony was held in the P.K. Subban atrium of the Montreal Children's Hospital.

Subban pledged in September 2015 to raise $10 million over seven years through a program called P.K.'s Helping Hand to aid families struggling financially due to a child's illness.

The hospital then named its atrium after the Toronto native.

The Nashville Predators rearguard is in town for his team's game against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Thursday.