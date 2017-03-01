Tony Fonseca out as director of high performance at Canadian Soccer Association

TORONTO — Tony Fonseca is out as director of high performance at the Canadian Soccer Association.

The CSA said in a three-paragraph statement Wednesday that Fonseca had been released "effective immediately."

It offered no other details than to thank Fonseca for "his years of service and for his professionalism and commitment to the development of the game in Canada."

Fonseca has played a variety of roles at the CSA since joining in 2006 as an interim assistant coach with the men's national team.

In 2008, he became a full-time staff coach, serving as head coach of the men's under-20 and under-23 teams. Fonseca was named director of high performance for the men's national team program in 2011, technical director in 2012 and ultimately director of high performance.