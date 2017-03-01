Tuesday's Games
NHL
Detroit 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)
Calgary 2 Los Angeles 1 (OT)
San Jose 3 Toronto 1
Montreal 1 Columbus 0 (OT)
Edmonton 2 St. Louis 1
Minnesota 6 Winnipeg 5
Washington 4 N.Y. Rangers 1
Boston 4 Arizona 1
Philadelphia 4 Colorado 0
Nashville 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)
Florida 3 Carolina 2 (SO)
Dallas 3 Pittsburgh 2
---
AHL
Manitoba 5 Rockford 3
Milwaukee 5 Charlotte 2
Cleveland 4 Grand Rapids 1
San Diego 5 Tucson 3
Bakersfield 5 Texas 0
---
NBA
Washington 112 Golden State 108
Detroit 120 Portland 113 (OT)
Denver 125 Chicago 107
Memphis 130 Phoenix 112
Oklahoma City 109 Utah 106
Charlotte 109 L.A. Lakers 104
---
MLB Pre-season
Toronto 12 Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 7 Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 9 Detroit 5
Washington 4 Houston 3
Tampa Bay 14 Minnesota 0
N.Y. Mets 3 Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 5 Boston 4
Atlanta 2 St. Louis 0
Arizona 8 Texas 4
Chicago White Sox (ss) 10 Cincinnati 9
Oakland 5 Cleveland 4
Kansas City 6 Milwaukee 3
L.A. Angels 7 Chicago Cubs 5
Seattle 8 Chicago White Sox (ss) 1
L.A. Dodgers 14 Colorado 3
San Diego 9 San Francisco 5
---