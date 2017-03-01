Sports

Tuesday's Games

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Detroit 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)

Calgary 2 Los Angeles 1 (OT)

San Jose 3 Toronto 1

Montreal 1 Columbus 0 (OT)

Edmonton 2 St. Louis 1

Minnesota 6 Winnipeg 5

Washington 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

Boston 4 Arizona 1

Philadelphia 4 Colorado 0

Nashville 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)

Florida 3 Carolina 2 (SO)

Dallas 3 Pittsburgh 2

---

AHL

Manitoba 5 Rockford 3

Milwaukee 5 Charlotte 2

Cleveland 4 Grand Rapids 1

San Diego 5 Tucson 3

Bakersfield 5 Texas 0

---

NBA

Washington 112 Golden State 108

Detroit 120 Portland 113 (OT)

Denver 125 Chicago 107

Memphis 130 Phoenix 112

Oklahoma City 109 Utah 106

Charlotte 109 L.A. Lakers 104

---

MLB Pre-season

Toronto 12 Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 7 Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 9 Detroit 5

Washington 4 Houston 3

Tampa Bay 14 Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 3 Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 5 Boston 4

Atlanta 2 St. Louis 0

Arizona 8 Texas 4

Chicago White Sox (ss) 10 Cincinnati 9

Oakland 5 Cleveland 4

Kansas City 6 Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 7 Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle 8 Chicago White Sox (ss) 1

L.A. Dodgers 14 Colorado 3

San Diego 9 San Francisco 5

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular