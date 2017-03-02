B.C.'s Julia Budd goes after Bellator's inaugural featherweight world title

THACKERVILLE, Okla. — Canadian Julia (The Jewel) Budd weighed at 144.8 pounds Thursday in ahead of her Bellator featherweight title fight against Marloes Coenen at Bellator 174.

"A dream come true, man," said the 33-year-old from Port Moody, B.C. "I'm so ready to put on a show (Friday) night and show what I've been working my ass off for."

Budd (9-2-0) and Coenen (23-7-0) are fighting to become Bellator's first 145-pound women's champion in the main event of the Winstar Casino card.

Coenen, who weighed in at 144.7 pounds, has 17 submission wins.

"I'm ready for a war," said the Dutch fighter.

The two went nose-to-nose when they squared off for the cameras and exchanged a grudging handshake before heading off.

Budd has won seven straight, in Bellator and Invicta, since losing to (Rowdy) Ronda Rousey in Strikeforce in November 2011. Her only other loss was in January 2011 to Amanda Nunes, who like Rousey went on to win the UFC title.