Big Papi, 7-year-old boy, will be reunited to accept award

BOSTON — Red Sox slugger David Ortiz delivered on his promise to hit a homer for a boy with a congenital heart defect.

Now the two will be honoured together for helping to call attention to the disease.

Seven-year-old Maverick Schutte, who has the heart defect Tetralogy of Fallot, along with lung disease, will join Ortiz when he accepts the inaugural CHARMED Courage Award. The award will be presented at the Children and Athletes Regenerative Medicine Foundation gala in Boston next month.

As Ortiz embarked on his retirement tour last season, he and former teammate Kevin Millar met Schutte, a Wyoming native and Red Sox fan. Ortiz promised to hit a homer for him and delivered with one against the Yankees' Dellin Betances that night.