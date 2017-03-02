Bolivia challenge FIFA over forfeited World Cup games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the Bolivian soccer federation appealed against FIFA orders to forfeit two World Cup qualifying matches for fielding an ineligible player.

CAS detailed a timetable Thursday that should take several months to reach a verdict.

FIFA imposed 3-0 losses against Bolivia for a 0-0 draw with Chile and 2-0 win over Peru last September. The amended results have lifted Chile over Argentina into an automatic World Cup qualifying place in the 10-team South American group.

In both disputed games, Bolivia fielded Paraguay-born defender Nelson Cabrera as a late substitute. FIFA said he was not qualified to represent his adopted country.