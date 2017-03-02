Center of attention: Cavaliers sign centre Andrew Bogut
CLEVELAND — Andrew Bogut is officially chasing a championship with the Cavaliers.
The free agent
A former No. 1 overall pick, Bogut is not expected to make his debut with Cleveland until next Monday when the Cavs host Miami.
The 7-foot Bogut gives the defending champions more depth up front as they wait for Kevin Love to return from knee surgery. A gifted passer, Bogut will be motivated to try and get back to the Finals and face the Warriors, who traded him last summer to make room for Kevin Durant to sign.
Bogut was recently traded to Philadelphia, which waived him. He's averaged 10 points and 8.9 rebounds in his career.
