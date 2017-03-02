Sports

Chriss has 17 points, hot-shooting Suns beat Hornets 120-103

Charlotte Hornets guard Marco Belinelli (21) and Phoenix Suns forward Alan Williams (15) battle for a loose ball in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX — Marquese Chriss scored 17 points and the Phoenix Suns shot a season-best 59.7 per cent from the field Thursday night in a 120-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Chriss made 6 of 9 shots and missed roughly a full quarter after straining a calf early in the first quarter.

T.J. Warren added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Alan Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds, including a layup with 2:46 to play that made it 114-99.

Devin Booker had 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Phoenix. The Suns are 8-4 against Eastern Conference teams at home this season.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 26 points.

