Chriss has 17 points, hot-shooting Suns beat Hornets 120-103
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PHOENIX — Marquese Chriss scored 17 points and the Phoenix Suns shot a season-best 59.7
Chriss made 6 of 9 shots and missed roughly a full quarter after straining a calf early in the first quarter.
T.J. Warren added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Alan Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds, including a layup with 2:46 to play that made it 114-99.
Devin Booker had 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Phoenix. The Suns are 8-4 against Eastern Conference teams at home this season.
Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 26 points.
Most Popular
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
-
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis