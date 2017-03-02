Former academy player Raheem Edwards signs first-team contract with Toronto FC

Toronto FC has signed Raheem Edwards, making the 21-year-old from Toronto the 14th player to graduate to the first team from the club academy.

The speedy winger/forward impressed at training camp after spending the last two seasons with Toronto FC 2.

"Since beginning his soccer journey within the Toronto FC system where he has played with our League 1 Ontario team and Toronto FC 2, Raheem has faced every challenge head on and continues to excel with the opportunities placed in front of him," Toronto GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement.

Edwards had eight goals and five assists in 41 appearances with TFC 2. He made his first-team debut last season, signing a short-term deal that allowed him to play against the Vancouver Whitecaps on June 29 in the 2016 Amway Canadian Championship. He made his MLS debut on July 2 against Seattle Sounders FC as a substitute.

Edwards got his first call-up to the Canadian national team for a pre-season camp in January.