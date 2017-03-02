Fritz scores two goals, including OT winner, as Sound Tigers beat Marlies 4-3

TORONTO — Tanner Fritz scored twice, including in overtime, as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers beat the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in American hockey League action Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Pulock and Travis St. Denis also scored for the Sound Tigers (35-18-2), who swept the two-game season series with the Marlies.

Trevor Moore, Andreas Johnsson and Andrew Nielsen scored for Toronto (29-23-5).

Eamon McAdam made 34 saves for the Sound Tigers, while Antoine Bibeau stopped 28 shots for the Marlies.

Nielsen scored with less than a minute to go and Antoine Bibeau on the bench to send the game to overtime before Fritz ended the game 1:10 into the extra period.