Fritz scores two goals, including OT winner, as Sound Tigers beat Marlies 4-3
TORONTO — Tanner Fritz scored twice, including in overtime, as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers beat the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in American hockey League action Thursday afternoon.
Ryan Pulock and Travis St. Denis also scored for the Sound Tigers (35-18-2), who swept the two-game season series with the Marlies.
Trevor Moore, Andreas Johnsson and Andrew Nielsen scored for Toronto (29-23-5).
Eamon McAdam made 34 saves for the Sound Tigers, while Antoine Bibeau stopped 28 shots for the Marlies.
Nielsen scored with less than a minute to go and Antoine Bibeau on the bench to send the game to overtime before Fritz ended the game 1:10 into the extra period.
Bridgeport was 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5, Toronto was 1-for-5.
