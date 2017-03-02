Harden scores 26, Rockets hit 20 3s to beat Clippers 122-103
LOS ANGELES — James Harden scored 26 points and the Houston Rockets shot 20 of 52 on 3-pointers in a 122-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
Ryan Anderson added 23 points, including a team-high six 3s, as the Rockets won for the seventh time in nine games and extended their NBA record to nine games with 20 or more 3-pointers this season.
Nene added 16 points, while Eric Gordon, Patrick Beverley and Clint Capela had 14 apiece for Houston, which outrebounded the Clippers 62-35.
In four games since the All-Star break, the Rockets, who lead the NBA in 3-pointers made and attempted, have hit 72 on 206 attempts, an average of 18 of 51.5 from beyond the arc.
Chris Paul had 16 points and 10 assists to lead the Clippers, who lost for the third time in four games. Blake Griffin added 17 points, Austin Rivers scored 16 and Luc Mbah a Moute 13 for Los Angeles.