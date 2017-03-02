Sports

J-League club Vissel Kobe signs German striker Podolski

TOKYO — Japanese club Vissel Kobe says it has signed German striker Lukas Podolski from Turkish club Galatasaray to a multiyear contract.

In a statement posted on the team's official website , club president Hiroshi Mikitani says "we have high expectations that Podolski can help Vissel Kobe win the championship."

Vissel is discussing with Galatasaray the timing of the 31-year-old German's move to Kobe.

On his Instagram account, Podolski says "I can confirm that at the end of this season I will join Vissel Kobe from the J-League in Japan."

Podolski, who has played in three consecutive World Cups, has scored 48 goals for Germany.

He is the biggest name to arrive in the J-League since Uruguayan striker Diego Forlan, who played for Cerezo Osaka from 2014-15.

