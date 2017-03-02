Sports

Kings' Miller retiring after 44 years as voice of LA hockey

In this March 18, 2015, file photo, Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Bob Miller touches the Stanley Cup in Los Angeles, as the Kings took trophy to Discovery Cube L.A. to open the "Science of Hockey" exhibit. Miller is retiring after 44 years and 3,351 games as the play-by-play voice of the team. Miller plans to call the Kings' last home game on April 8 against Chicago and their regular-season finale at Anaheim the following night to end his career, he announced Thursday, March 2, 2017, during a news conference at Staples Center. (John McCoy//Los Angeles Daily News via AP)

Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Bob Miller is retiring after 44 years and 3,351 games as the Hall of Fame play-by-play voice of the team.

The 78-year-old Miller plans to call the Kings' last home game on April 8 against Chicago and their regular-season finale at Anaheim the following night to end his career, he announced Thursday during a news conference at Staples Center.

"I've been very fortunate to have a long career in my chosen profession," Miller said. "This is not the way I wanted it to work out. I really wanted to finish all the games this season."

