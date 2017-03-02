Missing Mexican baseball manager Estrada found 'unharmed'

MEXICO CITY — Francisco "Paquin" Estrada, the manager of Mexican League baseball team Bravos de Leon, was found Thursday hours after his club and league officials reported him missing.

Guanajuato state chief prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa announced via Twitter that Estrada had been located by state authorities and was "unharmed." He gave no further details.

Estrada is a former star catcher in Mexican baseball who is in his first year as manager of Bravos de Leon.

Earlier in the day, Mexican League spokesman Gabriel Medina said the last known contact with Estrada had been Tuesday night. He said the manager missed a scheduled news conference the following morning.

Bravos de Leon issued a statement saying it did not know whether Estrada might have suffered a medical emergency or been "the victim of some crime situation." The 69-year-old coach recently underwent heart surgery.

Estrada appeared in a single major league game for the New York Mets in 1971, collecting one hit in two at-bats, according to MLB.com. He had a three-decade career in the minors and in Mexico, where he was part of 10 championship teams.