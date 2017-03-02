Sports

Missing Mexican baseball manager Estrada found 'unharmed'

FILE- In this March 4, 2006 file photo, Team Mexico manager Francisco Estrada, left, and pitching coach and former Los Angeles Dodger great, Fernando Valenzuela, right, look out over the field as the team works out before the start of their spring training baseball exhibition game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tucson Electric Park in Tucson, Ariz. Estrada's team Los Bravos de Leon reported on Thursday, March 2, 2017, that Estrada is missing since Wednesday, March 1, when he failed to show up for a news conference. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

FILE- In this March 4, 2006 file photo, Team Mexico manager Francisco Estrada, left, and pitching coach and former Los Angeles Dodger great, Fernando Valenzuela, right, look out over the field as the team works out before the start of their spring training baseball exhibition game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tucson Electric Park in Tucson, Ariz. Estrada's team Los Bravos de Leon reported on Thursday, March 2, 2017, that Estrada is missing since Wednesday, March 1, when he failed to show up for a news conference. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

MEXICO CITY — Francisco "Paquin" Estrada, the manager of Mexican League baseball team Bravos de Leon, was found Thursday hours after his club and league officials reported him missing.

Guanajuato state chief prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa announced via Twitter that Estrada had been located by state authorities and was "unharmed." He gave no further details.

Estrada is a former star catcher in Mexican baseball who is in his first year as manager of Bravos de Leon.

Earlier in the day, Mexican League spokesman Gabriel Medina said the last known contact with Estrada had been Tuesday night. He said the manager missed a scheduled news conference the following morning.

Bravos de Leon issued a statement saying it did not know whether Estrada might have suffered a medical emergency or been "the victim of some crime situation." The 69-year-old coach recently underwent heart surgery.

Estrada appeared in a single major league game for the New York Mets in 1971, collecting one hit in two at-bats, according to MLB.com. He had a three-decade career in the minors and in Mexico, where he was part of 10 championship teams.

As a manager, he led the Mexican team Tomateros de Culiacan to Caribbean Series titles in 1996 and 2002 and also coached the country's national team at the first World Baseball Classic in 2006.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular