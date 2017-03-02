NBA Capsules

CHICAGO — Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Golden State 94-87 on Thursday night in the Warriors' first game since Kevin Durant injured his left leg.

Golden State was breathing a little easier after learning Durant probably will play again this season. He was hurt two nights earlier in a loss at Washington.

The NBA-leading Warriors' league-record regular-season streak without consecutive losses ended at 146 games.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points, and Klay Thompson finished with 13. The star guards combined to hit just 3 of 22 3-pointers, and the Warriors made it back-to-back losses for the first time since April 2015.

Bobby Portis added 17 points and a season-high 13 rebounds for Chicago. The Bulls outscored Golden State 10-2 over the final three minutes to wipe out a one-point deficit and come away with their fifth win in six games.

SUNS 120, HORNETS 103

PHOENIX (AP) — Marquese Chriss scored 17 points and the Phoenix Suns shot a season-best 59.7 per cent from the field Thursday night in a 120-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Chriss made 6 of 9 shots and missed roughly a full quarter after straining a calf early in the first.

T.J. Warren added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Alan Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds, including a layup with 2:46 to play that made it 114-99.

Leandro Barbosa also had 16 points, and Devin Booker had 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds.