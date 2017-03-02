Norway wins gold in women's 4x5K relay at worlds
LAHTI, Finland — Norway won the women's
The Norwegians were tied with Finland at the halfway point, but Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen opened up a lead of 56 seconds on the third leg. Sweden took silver, with Finland third.
If a Norwegian wins gold in Saturday's
"It is possible, so we can go for a spot in the history books," Norway coach Vidar Lofshus told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
The relay also marked a record 17th career world championship gold for Norwegian veteran Marit Bjoergen, who raced the final leg.
Bjoergen now has three gold medals at this year's championships, along with Norwegian teammate Maiken Caspersen Falla and a Nordic combined skier from Germany, Johannes Rydzek.