OHL Roundup: Matt Spencer overtime hero as Petes edge Attack 5-4

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Matt Spencer scored 2:47 into overtime as the Peterborough Petes edged the Owen Sound Attack 5-4 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Steven Lorentz put away a penalty shot in the second period for Peterborough (37-18-5), while Josh Coyle, Jonathan Ang and Pavel Gogolev all scored in the first period. Dylan Wells made 43 saves for the win.

Nick Suzuki's second goal of the night came in the third period and forced the extra period for Owen Sound (41-15-4). Ethan Szypula and Cordell James also chipped in for the Attack as Michael McNiven stopped 37 shots.

The Petes couldn't score on their five power plays and Owen Sound went 2 for 3 on the man advantage.

---

COLTS 4 BATTALION 3 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Roy Radke completed his hat trick with a goal in overtime as Barrie slipped past the Battalion.

Anthony Stefano also scored for the Colts (16-37-7).

Justin Brazeau, Max Kislinger and Brady Lyle had three consecutive goals for North Bay (22-33-5) to force the extra period.

---

SPITFIRES 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Graham Knott put away the overtime winner as the Spitfires downed Sault Ste. Marie.

Aaron Luchuk and Gabriel Vilardi had power-play goals for Windsor (37-15-8). Luke Boka also found the back of the net.

Jack Kopacka struck twice for the Greyhounds (41-15-4) and Tim Gettinger had the other.

---

RANGERS 4 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Cedric Schiemenz had the eventual winner early in the second period as Kitchener powered past Niagara.

Dylan Di Perna, Adam Mascherin and Cole Carter also scored as the Rangers (34-23-4) reeled off four unanswered goals.