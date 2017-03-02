Stakes too high for sentiment on Frings' return to Bremen

BERLIN — Torsten Frings can't afford to get too sentimental on his return to Werder Bremen.

Now in charge of struggling Darmstadt, Frings needs points on Saturday - last-place Darmstadt is 10 points from safety with 12 games remaining.

Bremen has no room for generosity, either. Previously last, the team is only two points ahead of Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga's relegation zone.

Frings, an icon at Bremen following his long involvement at the club, took over at Darmstadt after Christmas to help save the modest side from the drop.

"We keep our fingers crossed for him as long as he can do without the points in games against Werder and finishes the season behind us," Bremen general manager Frank Baumann said at the time.

That likely won't be enough for the 40-year-old Frings, who has overseen four losses and only one win — against Borussia Dortmund — from his six games in charge.

Darmstadt has produced stirring performances in that time but seems to lack luck at crucial moments. The side was leading Augsburg last weekend before the visitors equalized through a penalty and then won with a late goal. Frings has also complained of decisions going against his team.

At least he'll be in familiar surroundings on Saturday.

"Of course it's something special. In the end I played 20 years for the club and celebrated many successes, also as part of the training staff. I'm happy to return," Frings said. "Still, it's important for us to take something from there."

Frings, a combative midfielder with an eye for goal, began his Bundesliga career at Bremen 20 seasons ago, progressing to the national nation team in 2001, before moves to Borussia Dortmund in 2002 and Bayern Munich in 2004. He never settled in Munich and returned to Bremen in 2005 until his departure for Toronto FC in 2011.

He went into coaching upon retirement, starting with Bremen's under-23 team before he was promoted as Viktor Skripnik's assistant to the senior team after Robin Dutt was fired. Frings and Skripnik, another double winner at Bremen, formed a successful partnership before results starting slipping and the Ukrainian was fired in September following this season's poor start.

Frings' decision not to replace his former teammate led to Alexander Nouri, the club's former under-23 coach, getting the job instead.

"All assistant coaches are encouraged to be ready to be the next head coach, but I was very loyal to Viktor Skripnik and said from the outset that I wasn't available," Frings said.

Bremen captain Clemens Fritz maintains contact with Frings, saying this week that the former midfielder was "more than simply an ex-colleague" and that he "will motivate his team to the tips of their hair."

Hamburg will be hoping to take advantage of any favours from Darmstadt when it hosts Hertha Berlin on Sunday.