Tannehill expected to be ready for off-season program
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Tannehill is expected to be ready for the Miami Dolphins'
Tannehill was able to avoid surgery, had a successful rehabilitation and isn't expected to miss any team workouts. General manager Chris Grier, speaking Thursday at the NFL combine, said Tannehill is healthy and "ready to go."
The Dolphins spent several weeks after the season assessing the extent of the quarterback's ACL and MCL sprains before ruling out surgery, which could have jeopardized his availability for the start of the season.
The outlook is cloudier for linebacker Koa Misi and safety Isa Abdul-Quddus, who suffered season-ending neck injuries last year. Grier said doctors are still trying to determine the extent of the injuries.
