Titans agree to extension with backup QB Matt Cassel
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Matt Cassel a week before he was set to hit free agency.
The Titans announced the deal on Thursday. Cassel is expected to help the Titans during the
The 12-year veteran played four games for Tennessee last season and started the finale, a 24-17 win over Houston. He was 30 of 51 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
For his career, Cassel has started 80 of his 108 games and has thrown for 17,287 yards with 103 touchdowns. A seventh-round pick by New England in 2008, Cassel has played with Kansas City, Minnesota, Buffalo and Dallas.
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Wednesday at the NFL combine that Mariota now is in a walking boot after spending the first few weeks of his recovery using a scooter. But Mularkey isn't putting a date on Mariota's return to the field during the
