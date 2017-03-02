Torres taken to hospital after head injury in Atletico game

MADRID — Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has been taken to a hospital after losing consciousness when he was hit in the head in a Spanish league game.

Atletico says Torres suffered head trauma near the end of a 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna on Thursday.

The club says he is "conscious and stabilized."

Torres will undergo tests and spend the night in the hospital so doctors can monitor him.

Players from both teams rushed toward Torres after seeing him collapse to the ground when he was hit from behind in a ball dispute with a Deportivo player.