Veteran quarterback Ray anxious to begin working with Argos head coach Trestman

Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray can't wait to start working with new Toronto coach Marc Trestman.

The 37-year-old CFL star pivot says playing for an offensive minded head coach like Trestman is the best possible scenario for him at this point in his career.

Toronto unveiled Jim Popp as its new GM and Trestman the head coach Tuesday and Trestman immediately named Ray as his starter.

The Argos finished last season last in the East Division with a 5-13 record. Ray made just nine starts due to injury and headed into the off-season to ponder his future as Drew Willy's backup.

However, Ray says he never seriously considered retiring after 14 CFL seasons.