Warriors sign veteran Barnes to replace injured Durant

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Sacramento Kings' Matt Barnes, right, shoots next to Los Angeles Lakers' Nick Young during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday, March 2, 2017, they have signed Barnes, bringing the edgy veteran in after losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

CHICAGO — The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Matt Barnes, adding the edgy veteran after losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury.

The Warriors announced the signing on Thursday. Barnes spent two years with the Warriors earlier in his career, helping them to a stunning upset over top-seeded Dallas in the 2007 playoffs. He played in 54 games with the Sacramento Kings this season before being waived.

The 36-year-old Barnes will add some toughness and defence to the Warriors, who are priming for a run to their third straight NBA Finals. He was expected to be in uniform for Golden State's game in Chicago on Thursday night.

Durant is out indefinitely with a sprained MCL in his left knee. The Warriors have not ruled out a return before the playoffs begin.

