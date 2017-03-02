Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Tampa Bay 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

Chicago 4 Pittsburgh 1

---

AHL

Charlotte 5 Milwaukee 4 (SO)

Hartford 4 Springfield 3 (OT)

Texas 2 San Jose 1 (SO)

Stockton 6 Ontario 2

---

NBA

New York 101 Orlando 90

Atlanta 100 Dallas 95

Miami 125 Philadelphia 98

Washington 105 Toronto 96

Boston 103 Cleveland 99

Denver 110 Milwaukee 98

New Orleans 109 Detroit 86

San Antonio 100 Indiana 99

Minnesota 107 Utah 80

Brooklyn 109 Sacramento 100

Houston 122 L.A. Clippers 103

---

MLB Pre-season

Baltimore 12 Boston 5

Miami 9 Houston 5

St. Louis 6 N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia 5 Tampa Bay 5

Pittsburgh 3 Minnesota 1

Washington 9 Detroit (ss) 1

Detroit (ss) 5 Toronto 4

Chicago White Sox 3 Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 7 Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 2

Seattle 7 Cleveland 4

San Diego (ss) 5 Oakland 0

Colorado 3 San Diego (ss) 1

L.A. Angels 3 Texas 2

Atlanta 8 N.Y. Yankees 7

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Francisco 6

---

