Anaheim Ducks sign Logan Shaw to 1-year contract extension
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Logan Shaw to a $650,000, one-year contract extension through the 2017-18 season.
The Ducks announced the deal Friday.
Shaw has five points in 43 games this season for the Ducks, who acquired him from Florida in November in a trade for Michael Sgarbossa. He hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 23, managing two assists in 11 games in February.
Shaw has 12 points in 96 career NHL games for the Ducks and Panthers.
