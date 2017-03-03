Blackhawks recall goaltender Jeff Glass from minors

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled goaltender Jeff Glass from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Glass will back up Corey Crawford for Friday night's game against the New York Islanders. Scott Darling, who made 36 stops in Wednesday night's 4-1 victory against Pittsburgh, has been ruled out with an upper-body injury.

The 31-year-old Glass has a 2.62 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 13 games with Rockford.