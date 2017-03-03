Brazil names 23-man squad that can clinch World Cup berth

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's coach Tite announced his 23-man squad on Friday for the next two World Cup qualifiers where the South Americans can mathematically guarantee their spot for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Brazil already leads South American World Cup qualifying with 27 points, four ahead of Uruguay, and seven clear of Ecuador and Chile. Argentina is a further point behind.

Brazil plays at Uruguay on March 23, and is home against Paraguay five days later.

The squad is headed by Barcelona forward Neymar. Manchester City's rising star Gabriel Jesus is out with an injury, giving a chance to 31-year-old Diego Souza of Brazilian club Sport.

Team:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Weverton (Atletico-PR), Ederson (Benfica).

Defenders: Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Gil (Shandong Luneng), Daniel Alves (Juventus), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico de Madrid).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Giuliano (Zenit), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Diego (Flamengo), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea).