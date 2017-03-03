Cavs make NBA regular-season record 25 3s, top Hawks 135-130
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ATLANTA — Kyrie Irving scored 43 points, LeBron James had 38 and the Cleveland Cavaliers set the NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers as they turned back Atlanta's late rally to beat the Hawks 135-130 on Friday night.
After Paul Millsap's baseline jumper over James cut Cleveland's lead to 124-123, Kyle Korver — who was traded from Atlanta to the Cavaliers on Jan. 7 — hit the record-breaking 3-pointer to pad the lead.
Cleveland made 25 of 46 3s to break a record that stood less than three months. Houston made 24 treys in a 122-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 16.
Tim Hardaway Jr. made five of nine 3-pointers and led the Hawks with a career-high 36 points. Millsap had 27 points.
The Cavaliers set the high-scoring pace by scoring 39 points in the first period. The Hawks also shot well, making 55.6
It was an impressive showing by Cleveland, which signed free-agent
Hardaway's breakaway jam cut the Cleveland lead to six points at 121-115, but James answered with a 3-pointer.
Hardaway had too little scoring help for the Hawks to keep pace with the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers made 14 of 23 3-pointers in the first half. Cleveland finished four points shy of their season high before halftime. It had 81 points in the first half of a 137-125 win over Portland on Nov. 23.
Cleveland continued its high-scoring pace by leading 106-88 after three periods.
The Cavaliers atoned for a 110-106 home loss to Atlanta on Nov. 8. It was Cleveland's only loss in their last 12 games — including the
The Hawks retired "Pistol" Pete Maravich's No. 44 at halftime. The number was uncovered in the Philips Arena rafters beside banners
Maravich's wife, Jackie, and son, Josh, spoke at the ceremony.
TIP-INS
Cavaliers: Coach Tyronn Lue was sniffling with cold symptoms, but said "I'll be all right. As long as I don't get anybody else sick." ... Lue said he does not yet have a plan for how he'll fit Bogut into his rotation. Lue said Channing Frye will continue to start.
Hawks: In
WELCOME BACK, KORVER
Players from both benches applauded after the first quarter when the Hawks had a video tribute for Korver. He hugged many of his former teammates during pregame warmups and was cheered by fans, some wearing his Hawks jersey, when he entered the game with 3:16 remaining in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Cavaliers: At Miami on Saturday
Hawks: Host Indiana on Sunday
Most Popular
-
Taxi association head says acquitted driver will never drive for any Halifax cab company again
-
Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'
-
Family in Edmonton hope to reconnect with Alberta sisters found after missing for 30 years
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit