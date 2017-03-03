Charlie Lindgren makes 29 saves as IceCaps blank Americans 3-0

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Charlie Lindgren stopped all 29 shots he faced as the St. John's IceCaps shut out the Rochester Americans 3-0 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.

Jacob de la Rose, Brett Lernout and Nikita Scherbak scored for the IceCaps (26-23-8), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Linus Ullmark kicked out 24-of-27 shots for Rochester (22-32-2), the Buffalo Sabres' farm club.