Charlie Lindgren makes 29 saves as IceCaps blank Americans 3-0
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Charlie Lindgren stopped all 29 shots he faced as the St. John's IceCaps shut out the Rochester Americans 3-0 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.
Jacob de la Rose, Brett Lernout and Nikita Scherbak scored for the IceCaps (26-23-8), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.
Linus Ullmark kicked out 24-of-27 shots for Rochester (22-32-2), the Buffalo Sabres' farm club.
St. John's failed to score on two power plays and the Americans were 0 for 4.
