Christian McCaffrey makes up for poor bench press

INDIANAPOLIS — Christian McCaffrey didn't fare well on the bench press at the NFL scouting combine, managing 10 repetitions of the 225-pound test.
That's about half of what running backs usually average at the annual gathering and it immediately set social media abuzz over the 2015 Heisman Trophy runner-up's upper body strength.
The Stanford star running back, however, made up for that poor performance by running a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash, ahead of LSU's Leonard Fournette, who ran a 4.51.
North Carolina's T.J. Logan had the best time at 4.37 seconds, followed by Utah's Joe Williams (4.41), North Carolina A&T's Tarik Cohen (4.42) and McCaffrey, who tied San Diego State's Donnell Pumphrey's time.
McCaffrey also had a terrific vertical jump of 37
Of the 33 running backs at the league's annual combine, only Tennessee's Alvin Kamara jumped farther, at 39
McCaffrey did well in the broad jump, too, at a respectable 10 feet, 1 inch.
