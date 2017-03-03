Dortmund's German Cup game with Lotte to be played March 14
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund's postponed German Cup quarterfinal match at third-division club Sportfreunde Lotte will be played on March 14 at a new location.
The German soccer federation says the game — due to be played Tuesday but called off before kickoff because of heavy snow and a waterlogged field — will take place in Osnabrueck, about 12
The winner will face defending champion Bayern Munich in the semifinals in April. If Dortmund wins, Bayern will play at home. If Lotte prevails, it will have the right to play at home.
Lotte's third-division game against Sonnenhof Grossaspach, due to be played on March 15, has been postponed with a new date yet to be announced.
