Forward Zack MacEwen signs three-year entry-level deal with Canucks

The 20-year-old MacEwen ranks second on the Gatineau Olympiques in goals (27), assists (35), points (62) and penalty minutes (81). His 12 power-play goals and 222 shots on the season currently lead the team.

In his first full season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2015-16, the six-foot-four, 212-pound forward collected 10 goals and 30 assists (10-30-40) in 66 games for the Moncton Wildcats. He also added eight points (4-4-8) in 17 playoff games for the Wildcats.