Forward Zack MacEwen signs three-year entry-level deal with Canucks
A
A
Share via Email
VANCOUVER — Forward Zack MacEwen signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.
The 20-year-old MacEwen ranks second on the Gatineau Olympiques in goals (27), assists (35), points (62) and penalty minutes (81). His 12 power-play goals and 222 shots on the season currently lead the team.
In his first full season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2015-16, the six-foot-four, 212-pound forward collected 10 goals and 30 assists (10-30-40) in 66 games for the Moncton Wildcats. He also added eight points (4-4-8) in 17 playoff games for the Wildcats.
Most Popular
-
Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'
-
Taxi association head says acquitted driver will never drive for any Halifax cab company again
-
Family in Edmonton hope to reconnect with Alberta sisters found after missing for 30 years
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'