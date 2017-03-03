Hill scores 34, Jazz beat Nets 112-97 in wire-to-wire win
SALT LAKE CITY — George Hill scored a season-high 34 points and the Utah Jazz handled the Brooklyn Nets wire-to-wire in a 112-97 victory Friday night.
The Jazz snapped a two-game losing streak and extended their lead for the No. 4 Western Conference playoff spot by 1
Utah put the game away with a 19-5 stretch in the third quarter, capped by Rudy Gobert's alley-oop dunk from Dante Exum.
Utah had great ball movement on
The Jazz took a 60-51 lead into halftime after a hot start in the first quarter. Utah scored 38 points in the in first 12 minutes, its second-most in the quarter this season.
Hill and
TIP-INS
Nets: Friday was the fourth game of an eight-game road trip that has spanned both sides of the All-Star break. ... Joe Harris did not return after halftime and was being evaluated for a concussion. ... Lopez passed Richard Jefferson for the third-most minutes played in franchise history.
Jazz: Rodney Hood missed his second consecutive game with knee soreness. ... Joe Johnson didn't play due to left groin soreness. ... The Jazz are 14-1 when Hill scores 20-plus points.
GETTING BACK
Jeremy Lin played in his fourth game since missing 26 games with a strained left hamstring. Lin signed with the Nets during the
"He's making me a better coach, I know that," Atkinson said. "There's the experience. Against Sacramento (on Wednesday), him and Brook, the comfort level that they have. It's what we thought when we brought him in. The little games that he's played with us, it's kind of what I thought."
UP NEXT:
Nets: Brooklyn travels to face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.
Jazz: Utah travels to face the Sacramento Kings and newly acquired Buddy Hield.
