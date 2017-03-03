Inbee Park takes 1-stroke halfway lead at LPGA Singapore

SINGAPORE — Inbee Park made a birdie on the last hole Friday to take a one-stroke lead over Michelle Wie and two others after two rounds of the LPGA's Women's Champions tournament.

Park lost her place atop the leaderboard when she made a double-bogey on the 12th hole, her only blemish in two rounds at the Sentosa Golf Club, but regained her composure with birdies on the 14th and 18th holes.

The Olympic gold medallist had a second consecutive five-under-par 67 to lead the $1.5 million event at 10-under 134.

Wie, who led overnight after an opening round of 66, shot a bogey-free 69 to join Hur Mi-Jung (67) and Ariya Jutanugarn (68) in a three-way tie for second.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., who opened with 5-under for a share of second place, slipped into a tie for seventh with a round of 70 and now sits at 7-under 137. Alena Sharp of Hamilton is at plus-5 after her round of 2-over.

Suzann Pettersen (67) and Park Sung-Hyun (68) reached the halfway stage at 8 under, tied for fifth.