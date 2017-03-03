Leipzig draw opens way for Bayern to extend Bundesliga lead

AUGSBURG, Germany — Leipzig was held to a 2-2 at Augsburg draw in the Bundesliga on Friday, opening the way for Bayern Munich to extend its lead at the top.

Greece defender Konstantinos Stafylidis put Augsburg ahead in the 19th minute with a brilliant strike from 30 metres (yards) out and almost scored a late winner.

Forward Timo Werner equalized in the 25th after being set up by midfielder Naby Keita, arguably Leipzig's best player this season. It was Werner's 14th goal of the campaign.

Marvin Compper headed Liepzig ahead from a corner early in the second half, before fellow defender Martin Hinteregger equalized in the 60th.

Leipzig, which is playing its first season in the Bundesliga, moved four points behind Bayern, which is away to Cologne on Saturday.

Augsburg is in 12th place.