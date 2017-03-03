Sports

Martinook scores in 3rd to lift Coyotes over Hurricanes 4-2

Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) scores against Arizona Coyotes goalie Louis Domingue during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, March 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jordan Martinook scored midway through the third period to lift the Arizona Coyotes over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Friday night.

Shane Doan added a power-play empty-net goal with 58 seconds left and also had two assists. Christian Dvorak and Alex Goligoski also scored for Arizona, which snapped a five game skid against Carolina and a two-game slide overall. Louis Domingue made 32 saves.

Carolina got goals from Lee Stempniak and Jordan Staal to erase an early 2-0 deficit, but still lost its fourth straight. Cam Ward stopped 18 shots.

Martinook scored 9:02 into the third. Doan passed from behind the net to Martinook in front, and he beat Ward from the low slot.

Dvorak scored 11:34 into the first by taking Doan's cross-ice pass on a rush and beating Ward high to the glove side.

Goligoski made it 2-0 with 2:31 left in the first. He beat Ward stick side off a centring pass from former Hurricane Radim Vrbata, who got his team-best 33rd assist.

Stempniak scored nearly two minutes later, re-directing Jaccob Slavin's blast from the left point over Domingue's left shoulder. Jay McClement, playing in his 900th NHL game, got a point in his second straight game.

Staal tied it at 1:30 of the second, taking a centring pass from Teuvo Tervainen and slamming the puck past Domingue on the open glove side of the net.

NOTES: Coyotes LW Jamie McGinn is the older brother of Hurricanes LW Brock McGinn. ... Vrbata played 106 games with Carolina from 2002-06. ... Brock McGinn (upper body) missed his second straight game while D Matt Tennyson was a healthy scratch for Carolina. ... Arizona C Alexander Burmistrov (upper body) missed his second straight game while Kevin Connauton (upper body) was also out. LW Teemu Pulkkinen was a healthy extra. ... Carolina C Andrej Nestrasil was sent to Charlotte of the AHL on Friday.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Carolina on Sunday night in the opener of a four-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Visit Arizona on Sunday night to begin a two-game trip.

