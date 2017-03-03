NBA Capsules

ATLANTA — Kyrie Irving scored 43 points, LeBron James had 38 and the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers in a 135-130 victory over Atlanta on Friday night.

After Paul Millsap's baseline jumper over James cut Cleveland's lead to 124-123, Kyle Korver — who was traded from Atlanta to the Cavaliers on Jan. 7 — hit the record-breaking 3-pointer to pad the lead.

Cleveland made 25 of 46 3s to break a record that stood less than three months. Houston made 24 treys in a 122-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 16.

Tim Hardaway Jr. made five of nine 3-pointers and led the Hawks with a career-high 36 points. Millsap had 27 points.

RAPTORS 114, WIZARDS 106

WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer late, and grabbed 13 rebounds in Toronto's victory over Washington.

Norman Powell added a season-high 21 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help the Raptors pulled back into a tie with the Wizards for third place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto also secured a 2-1 victory in the season series, a potential tiebreaker for playoff seeding, two days after losing to Washington 105-96 in the first game of a home-and-home set.

John Wall scored 30 points, and Bradley Beal added 27 for Wizards.

76ERS 105, KNICKS 102

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Anderson made the go-ahead basket with 24.3 seconds left and matched his career high with 19 points in Philadelphia' victory over New York.

Acquired from Dallas last week in the deal that sent Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks, Anderson hit his first seven shots and forced Knicks star Carmelo Anthony into 5-for-18 shooting.

Dario Saric had 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Robert Covington added 16 points. The 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak, winning their first game since announcing Wednesday that Joel Embiid was done for the season with a knee injury.

Lance Thomas had a season-high 21 points for the Knicks.

MAGIC 110, HEAT 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help Orlando beat Miami.

The Magic beat the Heat for the third straight time to win the season series 3-1.