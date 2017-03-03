Norway wins men's cross-country relay at Nordic worlds

LAHTI, Finland — Norway held off a Russian challenge to win the men's 4x10-kilometre cross-country ski relay at the Nordic world championships on Friday.

Norway and Russia pulled away from the rest early on and were level at the halfway point before Martin Johnsrud Sundby opened up a 17.7-second lead over Russia's Alexei Chervotkin on the third leg.

Finn Haagen Krogh held off hard-charging Sergei Ustyugov on the final leg to win by 4.6 seconds.

It was Norway's sixth cross-country gold of the championships, but first in a men's event, while Ustyugov was denied a third gold.