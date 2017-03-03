Sports

Norway wins men's cross-country relay at Nordic worlds

Athletes start for the men's 4x10 km Relay race at the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland, Friday, March 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

LAHTI, Finland — Norway held off a Russian challenge to win the men's 4x10-kilometre cross-country ski relay at the Nordic world championships on Friday.

Norway and Russia pulled away from the rest early on and were level at the halfway point before Martin Johnsrud Sundby opened up a 17.7-second lead over Russia's Alexei Chervotkin on the third leg.

Finn Haagen Krogh held off hard-charging Sergei Ustyugov on the final leg to win by 4.6 seconds.

It was Norway's sixth cross-country gold of the championships, but first in a men's event, while Ustyugov was denied a third gold.

Two and a half minutes further back, Sweden took bronze as Calle Halfvarsson beat Swiss rival Curdin Perl in a sprint to the line.

