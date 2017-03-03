Norway wins men's cross-country relay at Nordic worlds
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LAHTI, Finland — Norway held off a Russian challenge to win the men's
Norway and Russia pulled away from the rest early on and were level at the halfway point before Martin Johnsrud Sundby opened up a 17.7-second lead over Russia's Alexei Chervotkin on the third leg.
Finn Haagen Krogh held off hard-charging Sergei Ustyugov on the final leg to win by 4.6 seconds.
It was Norway's sixth cross-country gold of the championships, but first in a men's event, while Ustyugov was denied a third gold.
Two and a half minutes further back, Sweden took bronze as Calle Halfvarsson beat Swiss rival Curdin Perl in a sprint to the line.
Most Popular
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints rolling in over Halifax judge's consent comments
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'