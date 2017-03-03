Sports

Nurmagomedov weight issues scrap UFC 209 bout with Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov, of Russia, speaks with the media during a news conference for UFC 209, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to battle Tony Ferguson in a mixed martial arts lightweight fight Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC interim lightweight title bout with Tony Ferguson has been cancelled after Nurmagomedov was hospitalized due to problems making weight.

The bout was scrapped Friday, one day before UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena.

Nurmagomedov was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday night, the promotion says. He was treated and discharged, but the UFC still cancelled one of the most anticipated bouts of the year on the recommendation of Nurmagomedov's doctors.

Nurmagomedov (24-0) and Ferguson (23-3) have been matched in two previous bouts that also were cancelled due to medical problems for both fighters. Nurmagomedov missed two full years of competition before April 2016 due to a persistent knee injury.

UFC 209 is headlined by Tyron Woodley's welterweight title rematch with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.

