Nurmagomedov weight issues scrap UFC 209 bout with Ferguson

LAS VEGAS — Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC interim lightweight title bout with Tony Ferguson has been cancelled after Nurmagomedov was hospitalized due to problems making weight.

The bout was scrapped Friday, one day before UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena.

Nurmagomedov was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday night, the promotion says. He was treated and discharged, but the UFC still cancelled one of the most anticipated bouts of the year on the recommendation of Nurmagomedov's doctors.

Nurmagomedov (24-0) and Ferguson (23-3) have been matched in two previous bouts that also were cancelled due to medical problems for both fighters. Nurmagomedov missed two full years of competition before April 2016 due to a persistent knee injury.