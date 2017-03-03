Nurmagomedov weight issues scrap UFC 209 bout with Ferguson
LAS VEGAS — Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC interim lightweight title bout with Tony Ferguson has been
The bout was scrapped Friday, one day before UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena.
Nurmagomedov was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday night, the promotion says. He was treated and discharged, but the UFC still
Nurmagomedov (24-0) and Ferguson (23-3) have been matched in two previous bouts that also were
UFC 209 is headlined by Tyron Woodley's welterweight title rematch with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.
