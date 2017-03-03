OHL Roundup: Anthony Cirelli scores hat trick as Otters crush IceDogs

ERIE, Pa. — Anthony Cirelli had a hat trick and Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and an assist as the Erie Otters crushed the Niagara IceDogs 10-1 on Friday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Christian Girhiny and Cameron Lizotte both struck twice for the Otters (45-12-3) while Jordan Sambrook had a goal and two assists. Troy Timpano made 13 saves.

Ondrej Machala scored for Niagara (20-31-10). Stephen Dhillon turned aside 35-of-43 shots through two periods before giving way to Colton Incze, who stopped 15 shots.

Erie scored once on two power plays and the IceDogs were 0 for 5.

---

FIREBIRDS 4 WOLVES 2

FLINT, Mich. — Jalen Smereck and Ryan Moore had a goal and an assist apiece as the Firebirds doubled up Sudbury.

Maurizio Colella and Ty Dellandrea also found the back of the net for Flint (32-24-5), which won its third in a row.

Kyle Capobianco and Liam Dunda opened the scoring for the Wolves (23-29-7).

---

FRONTENACS 4 67'S 0

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jason Robertson scored a hat trick and Jeremy Helvig stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Frontenacs shut out Ottawa.

Ted Nichol had the other goal for Kingston (29-23-9).

Leo Lazarev turned away 34-of-37 shots for the 67's (22-32-6).

---

STEELHEADS 4 BATTALION 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Spencer Watson had a goal and three assists to lift the Steelheads over North Bay for their fourth straight win.

Michael McLeod scored one goal and added two helpers for Mississauga (28-19-13) with Nicolas Hague and Jacob Cascagnette also chipping in.

Brett McKenzie replied on the power play for the Battalion (22-34-5).

---

SPIRIT 3 GENERALS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Kris Bennett scored the winner as the Spirit rallied past Oshawa to snap a three-game skid.

Hayden Hodgson and Brady Gilmour also had goals for Saginaw (23-29-9).

Eric Henderson opened the scoring midway through the second period on the power play for the Generals (35-21-5).

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 STORM 0

GUELPH, Ont. — Zachary Senyshyn and Barrett Hayton both struck twice and Matthew Villalta stopped 37 shots as Sault Ste. Marie blanked the Storm.

Morgan Frost and Blake Speers had the others for the Greyhounds (42-15-4) and Tim Gettinger tacked on three helpers.

Liam Herbst turned aside 33 shots for Guelph (20-35-5).

---

PETES 4 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON — Zach Gallant and Christopher Paquette had a goal and an assist each as Peterborough doubled up the Bulldogs.

Nick Isaacson and Josh Coyle also scored for the Petes (38-18-5), who won their third in a row.

Justin Lemcke and Connor Roberts found the back of the net for Hamilton (29-25-6).

---

KNIGHTS 5 RANGERS 4

KITCHENER, Ont. — Victor Mete had a goal and two assists as London came from behind to score four times in the third period and slip past the Rangers.

Evan Bouchard, Sam Miletic, Cliff Pu and JJ Piccinich supplied the rest of the offence for the Knights (41-12-7).

Darby Llewellyn scored two goals and an assist for Kitchener (34-24-4), which had its three-game winning streak ended. Greg Meireles and Connor Bunnaman had the others.