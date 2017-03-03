Pelicans' Jack out with knee setback, Spurs' Parker returns

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says reserve guard Jarrett Jack, who only recently made his return to the NBA following reconstructive right knee surgery, now has a torn meniscus in the same knee and is expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks.

Jack had played in only two games since signing a 10-day contract last week, averaging three points and 2.5 assists in 15.6 minutes per game. Jack was one of three guards signed as free agents since the All-Star break, when New Orleans traded away three backcourt players in order to acquire All-Star centre DeMarcus Cousins.